Overview

Dr. Robert Lanoue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lanoue works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.