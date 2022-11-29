Overview

Dr. Robert Lapenna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Hillsdale Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lapenna works at Borgess Cardiology Group in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Hillsdale, MI, Portage, MI and Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.