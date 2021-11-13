Dr. Lapp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lapp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Lapp works at
Locations
Avera Specialty Hospital6100 S Louise Ave Ste 3100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 504-1400
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
- Avera St. Luke's Hospital
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to set up appt. for procedure. Facility was nice and streamlined. Dr. Lapp gave me the information I needed prior to the procedure and talked with me about the findings after the procedure. Good experience!
About Dr. Robert Lapp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588829436
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
