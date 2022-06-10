Dr. Robert Larke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Larke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Larke, MD
Dr. Robert Larke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Larke works at
Dr. Larke's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Alliance Primary Care350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 363-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent, but have yet to have any proceedure performed on me yet, except for a biopsy. All things related to that went well. Not the resulting diagnosis, but, the biopsy itself.
About Dr. Robert Larke, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Urology
