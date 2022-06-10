Overview of Dr. Robert Larke, MD

Dr. Robert Larke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Larke works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.