Dr. Latimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Latimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Latimer, MD
Dr. Robert Latimer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dothan, AL. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Latimer works at
Dr. Latimer's Office Locations
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Latimer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1558356881
Education & Certifications
- Uab School Of Meicine
- Uab Hospital and Clinic
- University Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latimer accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latimer works at
Dr. Latimer has seen patients for Respiratory Management and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latimer.
