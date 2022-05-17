Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laudicino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD
Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Robert Laudicino M.D.4131 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 317-9204
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Provider Networks of America
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Feel like a family member. He took the time to listen and i am grateful
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649416694
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Laudicino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laudicino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laudicino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laudicino works at
Dr. Laudicino has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laudicino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laudicino speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Laudicino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laudicino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laudicino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laudicino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.