Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Laudicino works at Robert Laudicino M.D. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Laudicino M.D.
    4131 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Polyuria
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
BioTE® Pellet Therapy
Blood Disorders
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Breast Atrophy
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congenital Herpes Simplex
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopause
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cysts
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Suboxone® Treatment
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Provider Networks of America
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2022
    Feel like a family member. He took the time to listen and i am grateful
    Caroline — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649416694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Laudicino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laudicino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laudicino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laudicino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laudicino works at Robert Laudicino M.D. in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Laudicino’s profile.

    Dr. Laudicino has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laudicino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Laudicino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laudicino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laudicino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laudicino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

