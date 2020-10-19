Overview

Dr. Robert Laufer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Laufer works at Central Arizona Medical Association in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.