Dr. Robert Laughlin, MD
Dr. Robert Laughlin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Amy K Mehta MD Inc.3838 San Dimas St Ste A250, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laughlin was thorough, knowledgeable and helpful. He addressed and I'm on my way to resolution of a health issue that I've had for 20+ years. Other doctors passed it off as asthma, he really listened and discovered the real problem. Thank you Robert Laughlin. Friendly, capable staff who respected the doctor. I was impressed and highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Robert Laughlin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1548209711
Education & Certifications
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Usc University Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
