Dr. Robert Lazar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Lazar, MD

Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University

Dr. Lazar works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lazar's Office Locations

    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center
    1115 S UNION ST, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 995-3657
    Grand Traverse Allergy
    3899 W Front St Ste 1, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 995-3657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2020
    Friendly staff, great doctor that genuinely cares
    Dawn Martin — Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Lazar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1831150770
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lazar’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

