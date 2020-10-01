Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lazar, MD
Dr. Robert Lazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center1115 S UNION ST, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 995-3657
Grand Traverse Allergy3899 W Front St Ste 1, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 995-3657
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, great doctor that genuinely cares
About Dr. Robert Lazar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831150770
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.