Dr. Robert Leach, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Leach, MD

Dr. Robert Leach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Leach works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Texarkana, AR, Idabel, OK and Hope, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leach's Office Locations

    Pulmonology
    5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-3006
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Miller County Dialysis
    816 East St, Texarkana, AR 71854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 772-2756
    Idabel Dialysis
    1319 S Lynn Ln, Idabel, OK 74745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 286-1108
    Hempstead County Dialysis
    1301 N Hervey St Ste B, Hope, AR 71801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 722-8927

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Magnolia Regional Medical Center
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Leach, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1114910411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leach has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

