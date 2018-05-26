Dr. Robert Leale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leale, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Leale, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They graduated from University Of Maryland Dental School.
Dr. Leale works at
Locations
-
1
Arthur L Rudd DDS Ps5901 N Lidgerwood St Ste 128, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 489-2538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leale?
We move a lot due to being in the military, and Dr. Leale is the best dentist I have ever encountered. Kind, skilled, and very personable. I trust him with my oral health and glad to have found such an amazing dentist.
About Dr. Robert Leale, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1841494549
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Dental School
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leale works at
Dr. Leale speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.