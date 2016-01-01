Overview of Dr. Robert Lebby, MD

Dr. Robert Lebby, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from University of California Irvine (UCI).



Dr. Lebby works at Ocean Sleep Medicine in Irvine, CA with other offices in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.