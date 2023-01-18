Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leblanc Jr works at
Dr. Leblanc Jr's Office Locations
1
Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists108 Rue Louis Xiv Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leblanc Jr?
Very good visit
About Dr. Robert Leblanc Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639398969
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc Jr works at
Dr. Leblanc Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc Jr.
