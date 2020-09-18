Dr. Robert Lebovics, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovics is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lebovics, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Head and Neck Surgical Group425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Helped me recover from misdiagnosed situation and fixed an extreme case of sinusitis in non-invasive fashion: so good in that case he came close to refusing me as a patient, then yielded to my entreaties. Good man to whom I owe much thanks - every idea was correct, it seems. Almost forgotten b/c of complete recovery and time (too long!) but finally found him: passing his name to a non-NYC friend who is getting sub-par help in a more remote area.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
