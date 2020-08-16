Dr. Robert Lee III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lee III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lee III, MD
Dr. Robert Lee III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Lee III's Office Locations
Southern Shores Eye Center P.A.1206 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-8087
- 2 730 Lacey Rd Ste G-07, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 971-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and surgeon!!! Highly recommend him. He took excellent care of my parents and removed their cataracts! Happy to say he is now treating me.
About Dr. Robert Lee III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee III has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.