Overview of Dr. Robert Lee, DPM

Dr. Robert Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK.



Dr. Lee works at Tulsa Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.