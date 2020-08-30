Overview of Dr. Robert Lee, DO

Dr. Robert Lee, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Lee works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.