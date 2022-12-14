Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 425, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-2260
-
2
Gailey Eye Clinic Ltd.1008 N Main St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 829-5311
-
3
Adventist Hinsdale Hospital120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
A very good and efficient practice
About Dr. Robert Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497860373
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.