Dr. Robert Lee, MD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at:
Locations
SCN Dermatology2083 Center Ave Ste 2A, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 944-3800
Premier Dermatology Clinic3 Plaza Dr Ste 17, Toms River, NJ 08757 Directions (732) 934-4141
SCN Dermatology243 Chestnut St Ste 3, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 522-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Easily made an appointment by phone. Doctor greeted me friendly, explained what the condition was and proceeded to remove the cyst. Then explained what I should do post visit and told me how long it would take to heal. His words were right on and after the two week healing process he mentioned, he was exactly right. Definitely a refreshing visit, knowledgeable doctor and totally an outstanding physician. If you give him the opportunity to help you, you will have made the right choice.
About Dr. Robert Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1801180807
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at:
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.