Dr. Robert Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay City, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Locations
Robert G. Lee P C.200 S Wenona St Ste G96, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 894-2949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Lee for years for my whole family, wouldn’t trust anyone else! Also has the answers, straightforward, tells it like it is and doesn’t sell me anything that’s we don’t need! Love this Dr!
About Dr. Robert Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
