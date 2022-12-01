Dr. Robert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Lee saved my life! With no previous heart problems I found myself in Las Alamitos Hospital with a rapid heart beat and cardio flutter. Another Long Beach cardiologist put me on pills and said see you in 6 weeks. I wasn't going to last 6 weeks. Dr Lee cardioversion got me back to normal. He's my man!
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861684201
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
