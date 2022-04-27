Overview of Dr. Robert Lee, DPM

Dr. Robert Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at University Podiatry Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.