Dr. Robert Lee, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Lee, DPM

Dr. Robert Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at University Podiatry Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Podiatry Group Inc.
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 443-8999
  2. 2
    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111
  3. 3
    Ucla Integrated Provider Network
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1060, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-1940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    Apr 27, 2022
    Great mannerism. Listens to you and explains well.
    Lisa Anadah L Tescum — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Lee, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881757078
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

