Dr. Robert Lee, MD
Dr. Robert Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Retina & Vitreous L. L. C.53822 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 233-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Both retinas repaired by Dr Lee in last 4 years. He is professional and kind, honest about his ability to fix eye injuries and worth the wait in his office!! I trust him completely and have heard horror stories about experiences others have had with different surgeons in the area. Dr Lee is very careful about keeping pts. Inactive, face down and uses sclera buckles with gas bubbles in eye to assure retina will heal. Last PM a friend called me. He had repair by someone else in area about 3 months ago. He was sent back to work without restrictions 1 week later and has already had a detachment again in the same eye. Another friend, another surgeon, similar story, has now had 3 repairs in same eye. I’ve been off work 8 weeks to assure healing and vision are good before returning and having another detach.DR LEE IS WORTH THE WAIT. He will fit patients in so they don’t go blind waiting around to be seen and you just have to be happy that you are waiting on the best! All thanks to Dr Lee.
About Dr. Robert Lee, MD
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Dean Mcgee Eye Inst
- U CA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
