See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Leggington Jr works at Renal Specialists of Houston - Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Leggington Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Specialists Of Houston
    11665 Fuqua St Ste C301, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-2648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leggington Jr?

    May 11, 2022
    I would recommend Dr. Leggington to my family, he is an excellent Dr.,very knowledgeable, a good listener, polite very patient, understanding, and takes the time to explain everything to you, thank you Dr. Leggington
    Rudy Wagner — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leggington Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Leggington Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leggington Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790704666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leggington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leggington Jr works at Renal Specialists of Houston - Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leggington Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Leggington Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leggington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leggington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leggington Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leggington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leggington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.