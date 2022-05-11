Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Leggington Jr's Office Locations
Renal Specialists Of Houston11665 Fuqua St Ste C301, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 791-2648
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Leggington to my family, he is an excellent Dr.,very knowledgeable, a good listener, polite very patient, understanding, and takes the time to explain everything to you, thank you Dr. Leggington
About Dr. Robert Leggington Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790704666
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Nephrology
Dr. Leggington Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leggington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leggington Jr speaks Spanish.
