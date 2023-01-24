Dr. Robert Lehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lehn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Lehn works at
Locations
-
1
American Pain Institute14 Manchester Sq Ste 290, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 766-8500
- 2 1900 Lafayette Rd Ste A, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-1121
-
3
Atlantic Pathology PA333 Borthwick Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-4877
-
4
Seacoast Surgery16 Hospital Dr, York, ME 03909 Directions (207) 363-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehn?
5 stars
About Dr. Robert Lehn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386971901
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehn works at
Dr. Lehn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.