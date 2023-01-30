Overview of Dr. Robert Leland, MD

Dr. Robert Leland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Leland works at Bouldercentre for Orthopedics PC in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.