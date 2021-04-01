Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Leon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Leon works at
Locations
Linda C Booth DO PA129 Washington St Ste 401, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 610-1535
Hoboken University Medical Center308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 418-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic and talented doctor who really cares about each patient and takes time with each visit.
About Dr. Robert Leon, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063428902
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
