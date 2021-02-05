Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD
Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Miami Hospital.
Dr. Leonard II's Office Locations
Dean Mcgee Eye Institute608 Stanton L Young Blvd Ste B332, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-1092
Enid Eye Inc.615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 103, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 233-1532
Donald P Maxwell Jr MD Pllc12318 SAINT ANDREWS DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-0717
Robinson Eye Institute Pllc501 E MACARTHUR ST, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 752-0717
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a really good doctor and listens to patients concerns.
About Dr. Robert Leonard II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124097589
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leonard II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard II has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.