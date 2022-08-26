See All Dermatologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (126)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their residency with University of KS

Dr. Leposavic works at Lux Dermatology - Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Hanford, CA, Manteca, CA, Porterville, CA, Visalia, CA and Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lux Dermatology - Santa Barbara
    230 W Pueblo St Fl 2, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 770-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lux Dermatology - Las Vegas
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 512, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 796-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lux Dermatology - Hanford
    325 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 583-7546
  4. 4
    Lux Dermatology - Manteca
    296 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 624-7006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Lux Dermatology - Porterville
    573 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 781-1812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Lux Dermatology - Visalia
    1626 S Court St, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 627-9901
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    4606 E State Blvd Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 423-2340
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396847182
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of KS
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leposavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leposavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leposavic has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leposavic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Leposavic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leposavic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leposavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leposavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

