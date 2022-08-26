Overview

Dr. Robert Leposavic, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their residency with University of KS



Dr. Leposavic works at Lux Dermatology - Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV, Hanford, CA, Manteca, CA, Porterville, CA, Visalia, CA and Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.