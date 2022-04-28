Dr. Robert Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lerner, MD
Dr. Robert Lerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Imc Diagnostic & Medical95 Shell St Ste 110, Saraland, AL 36571 Directions (251) 675-4733
- Mobile Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I believe that he knew what I had before my colonoscopy. He treated me quick ineffective and I would recommend them to anyone having any kind of problems to see a doctor of his kind
About Dr. Robert Lerner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Ben Taub/Va/Meth Hosps
- Ben Taub/Va/St Lukes Hosps
- St Lukes Episcopal Hosp/Baylor
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
