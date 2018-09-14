Overview of Dr. Robert Levenson, MD

Dr. Robert Levenson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Levenson works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.