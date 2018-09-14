See All Oncologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Robert Levenson, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Levenson, MD

Dr. Robert Levenson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Levenson works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levenson's Office Locations

    Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 14, 2018
    Dr Levenson is my Knight in shining armour, he was so easy to talk to and explain my procedures in away I understand and answered all my questions, I feel very satisfied and lucky to have him as my Dr. The whole staff there is wonderful, and what a wonderful team of nurse's, feeling blessed.
    Andrea Swickard in Burien, WA — Sep 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Medical Oncology
    • 49 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenson works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Levenson’s profile.

    Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

