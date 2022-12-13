Overview

Dr. Robert Leverton II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Comanche County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leverton II works at Leverton Robert S MD in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.