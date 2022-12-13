Dr. Robert Leverton II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leverton II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Leverton II, MD
Dr. Robert Leverton II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Comanche County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Robert S. Leverton M.d. P.A.6200 Regional Plz Ste 1250, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 691-5895
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Comanche County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly office. Very efficient.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
