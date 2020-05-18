Dr. Robert Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Levin, MD
Dr. Robert Levin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
Robert W Levin MD PA1831 N Belcher Rd Ste D2, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 734-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring and smart! Love the entire staff. Everyone is kind. Thanks to them for helping me feel better!
About Dr. Robert Levin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326066903
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
