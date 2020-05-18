Overview of Dr. Robert Levin, MD

Dr. Robert Levin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Robert W Levin MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.