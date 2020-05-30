Overview of Dr. Robert Levin, MD

Dr. Robert Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Wellington, FL with other offices in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.