Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Levine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School Med Dominica West Indies and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3000
-
2
Genesee Community Health Center725 Mason St, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 496-5777
-
3
Rochester Laser & Wellness Center1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 130, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 759-5693
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Love this place!
About Dr. Robert Levine, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104815232
Education & Certifications
- Edward W Sparrow Hosp
- Ross University School Med Dominica West Indies
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.