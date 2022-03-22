Dr. Robert Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levine, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Pain Management Physicians187 Millburn Ave Ste 103, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 346-7570
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 180, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-3188
Advanced Dermatology, P.C.366 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (516) 326-4160
Advanced Dermatology PC510 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
He awesome listen and help and said if any issues give him a call
About Dr. Robert Levine, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
