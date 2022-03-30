Dr. Robert Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Levitt, MD
Dr. Robert Levitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
-
1
Henrico Cardiology Associates7702 E Parham Rd Ste 106, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 455-9203
-
2
Henrico Cardiology Associates - Forest Avenue7603 Forest Ave Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 455-9190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levitt?
I was impressed not only with Dr Levitt willingness to put in more than one stent (3 years ago) but also with the professionalism of the Cardiac Lab team at Henrico Doctors Hospital. In addition Dr. Levitt will take the time to explain things to his patients. He would be a good choice for Stent surgery.
About Dr. Robert Levitt, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700959459
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia Hospital
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.