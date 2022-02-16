Dr. Robert Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Carlisle Digestive Disease Assc241 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (410) 744-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to understand, concerned with whole person, offers alternatives to choose from, seeks the problem, not just cover it up.
About Dr. Robert Levy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760582654
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
