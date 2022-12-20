Overview of Dr. Robert Lewen, MD

Dr. Robert Lewen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Lewen works at Glaucoma Cataract Consultants in Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.