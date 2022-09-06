Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford, LLC2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 242-8591
Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford6 Northwestern Dr Ste 305, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8591
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm extremely nervous going to any Dr. but, Dr. Lewis took the time to make me feel comfortable and informed Made a very stressful visit a lot easier for me to handle.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124175070
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
