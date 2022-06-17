Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
Dr. Robert Lewis, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
CAMC Teays Valley Neurology1208 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-5747
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Camc Teays Valley Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis is a very good Dr. He takes time to listen and answer and explain things. His staff is very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Robert Lewis, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811097348
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
