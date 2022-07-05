Dr. Robert Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lieberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lieberman, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Dermatology9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Thomas Dermatology866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Best dermatologist in Clark County! Always diagnoses symptoms accurately. Listens closely and sincerely cares about patients. Trust him immensely. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Lieberman, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639308943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.