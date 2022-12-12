Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD
Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Lieberson's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 220, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 241-9677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
It takes more to be a good doctor than just to have mastered your field. His excellent care is proof that he has done that. To me a good doctor also must have the ability to foster great relationships with patients. I am confident that I am getting through the trauma of finding out I have a brain tumor because of my relationship with this warm human being.
About Dr. Robert Lieberson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598863326
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University, Cyberknife Radiosurgery
- Stanford University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lieberson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberson works at
Dr. Lieberson has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberson.
