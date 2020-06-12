Dr. Liesman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Liesman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Liesman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Mecklenburg Foot & Ankle Associates and Diabetic Foot Clinic PC2115 E 7th St Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 442-8433
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Liesman is great .. Always accommodating - takes phone calls after hours for emergencies. His staff is also very good . Matt C
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Liesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liesman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Liesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.