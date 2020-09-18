See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Light, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Light, MD

Urology
5.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Light, MD

Dr. Robert Light, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Light works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Light's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Metro Urology
    4223 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9900
  2. 2
    Ut Oms Smt.
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Light?

    Sep 18, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Light over many years has been exceptional. He is kind, patient, and informative every visit. Appointments and paperwork are quick and convenient thanks to a wonderful staff. Highly recommend Dr. Light
    Gerald K — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Light, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Light, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Light to family and friends

    Dr. Light's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Light

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Light, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Light, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518919711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Light has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Light works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Light’s profile.

    Dr. Light has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Light on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Light, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.