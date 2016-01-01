Dr. Robert Lillard Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lillard Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lillard Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lillard Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Lillard Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Lillard Jr works at
Dr. Lillard Jr's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Franklin570 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lillard Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457312548
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lillard Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillard Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lillard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lillard Jr works at
