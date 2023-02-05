See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manitowoc, WI
Dr. Robert Limoni, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (68)
Map Pin Small Manitowoc, WI
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Limoni, MD

Dr. Robert Limoni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.

Dr. Limoni works at FROEDTERT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN - MEQUON HEALTH CENTER in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI, Marinette, WI, Two Rivers, WI, Sister Bay, WI and Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Limoni's Office Locations

    Holy Family Memorial Inc
    1650 S 41st St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 320-5241
    Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus
    2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 560-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Marinette
    2724 Cahill Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 560-1000
    Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Two Rivers
    1516 Washington St, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 560-1000
    OSI - Door County Mobile Clinic
    10578 Country Walk Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 560-1000
    BayCare Clinic, LLP (orthopaedics)
    1160 Kepler Dr # 22, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Avascular Necrosis
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Limoni did a good job of being aware of all my health issues. I developed some additional concerns that I'm hoping to get resolved. I appreciated his involvement with a joint class that was a requirement for surgery.
    Rockstar — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Limoni, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548206444
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education &amp; Research Center and Michigan State University
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education &amp; Research Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Limoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Limoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Limoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Limoni works at FROEDTERT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN - MEQUON HEALTH CENTER in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI, Marinette, WI, Two Rivers, WI, Sister Bay, WI and Green Bay, WI. View the full addresses on Dr. Limoni’s profile.

    Dr. Limoni has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Limoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

