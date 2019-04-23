Dr. Robert Lin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lin, DO is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
Evergreen Dermatology Group23530 Kingsland Blvd Ste 140, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 437-1763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr. Lin provides the best quality care any patient can ask for. His knowledge and skills show right away through his confidence in his medical treatment and diagnosis. He helped me identify my issues and gave me RX treatment for my symptoms. I will defiantly be back and I recommend anyone who is looking for quality care to visit Dr. Lin at his new Evergreen Dermatology in Katy, TX.
About Dr. Robert Lin, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1033466487
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Westchester General Hospital
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Folliculitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.