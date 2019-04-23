Overview

Dr. Robert Lin, DO is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Evergreen Dermatology Group in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.