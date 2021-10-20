Dr. Robert Lincer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lincer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lincer, MD
Dr. Robert Lincer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Lincer works at
Dr. Lincer's Office Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lincer?
Fantastic doctor. A true professional. I highly recommend this doctor. He's a true human being in every sense of the word. Thank you Dr. Lincer for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Robert Lincer, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1851359681
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Bellevue and New York University Med Center Ny
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lincer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincer works at
Dr. Lincer speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.