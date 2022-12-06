Dr. Robert Lind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lind, MD
Dr. Robert Lind, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Lind works at
Dr. Lind's Office Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Association Hunter9100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (504) 738-3949
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lind?
Too many doctors look at test results and are eager to throw medicine at you to fix a potential or actual problem. They don't listen to the patient to understand what else may be going on with their lives that may be affecting text results or the way they're feeling. Dr Lind listens. You don't feel rushed or like your just another number in the many patients they see each day. I felt hurt and understood. That is very hard to find anymore
About Dr. Robert Lind, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235244674
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lind has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lind works at
Dr. Lind has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lind speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.